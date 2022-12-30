Columbia Man Sentenced To 6-20 Years After Hours-Long Standoff At West Hempfield Township Home Nearly Two Years Ago

LANCASTER – A Columbia man was sentenced to 6 to 20 years Thursday by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright after entering an open guilty plea. Shawn Stryker, 51, of the 500 block of Goldfinch Road, was charged with aggravated assault after opening fire on police on January 3, 2021 when they responded to a domestic incident. Stryker was also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and reckless endangerment for pointing a gun at his girlfriend. When police arrived, Stryker refused to surrender and continued the standoff for approximately 10 hours. A Lancaster County Special Response Emergency Team (SERT) fired a shot at Stryker when he exited the home with a rifle drawn and aimed at police, which was later deemed justified by District Attorney Heather Adams. Nobody was struck by gunfire. SERT officers eventually arrested Stryker around 9:15 p.m. after he exited his residence a second time using non-lethal actions. A police K-9 controlled Stryker allowing officers to arrest the defendant.