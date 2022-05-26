Columbia Man Held For Court On Club Twenty3 Killing In March

LANCASTER – A Columbia man will face 11 charges in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Lancaster County Courthouse before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller. The evidence presented at the hearing was sufficient to hold over the charges against Tyler Jamar Wilson, 28 of the 200 block of S. 4th Street, regarding the killing of 25-year-old Jatavis Scott at Club Twenty3 in Manheim Township around 1:23 a.m. on March 19. Wilson will face a count each of criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person. Prior convictions of felony drug offenses, which make Wilson unable to possess a firearm, were also entered into evidence. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled Scott’s cause of death as gunshot wound to the chest and manner as homicide.