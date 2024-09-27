Columbia Juvenile Tried As Adult In Fatal Stabbing

COLUMBIA – A Lancaster County judge ruled that a Columbia juvenile charged with killing her boyfriend will be tried as an adult. 18-year-old Janiyah Torres was charged with criminal homicide and third degree murder after stabbing Anthony Serrano Jr. to death. Torres was 17-years-old at the time. Torres’ attorney tried to transfer her case to juvenile court. Police found Serrano with a stab wound in the 200 block of N. Third Street in Columbia on Aug. 14, 2023. Serrano was taken to a hospital where he later died. Torres, who called 911, was involved in a domestic dispute with Serrano before the stabbing.