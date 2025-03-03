Collision Takes The Life Of York County Man

YORK – A York County man passed away after a collision with a dump truck. On Friday, West Manchester Township Police attempted to pull over 79-year-old Larry Williams in West York Borough when Williams crashed his vehicle into dump truck. Following the crash, Williams was transported from the scene to Wellspan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:20pm by the York County Coroner despite the hospital staff’s attempted life-saving measures. The incident is still being investigated. Williams is the only reported injury and casualty of the incident, and the coroner declared Williams’ death as accidental.