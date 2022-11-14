Collection Week For Operation Christmas Child

BOONE, NC – Over 4,500 locations will be collecting Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the annual project by Samaritan’s Purse. National Collection Week runs today through Nov. 21. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys that are given to children worldwide along with the Gospel message. You can transform empty shoeboxes into giftboxes. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children. You can find out what goes into a shoebox and the nearest drop-off locations by clicking on the banner below.