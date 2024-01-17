Cold With More Snow On The Way

LANCASTER – Now that the system that brought us snow yesterday has passed, we are dealing with cold conditions around the region. Temperatures will only get to the mid 20’s today so the snow will be with us for a time. Another round of snow is in the forecast to begin on Thursday afternoon into Friday bringing 1-3 inches of accumulation. Drive carefully this morning if you must be on the roads today. Main roads are in good shape, but it’s the secondary and back roads that remain snow covered and slick. Give yourself some extra travel time for your morning commute. Most schools are opening on a delay this morning. WDAC’s Winter Watch is on air around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour with weather related announcements. You can also find a complete list on the WDAC website.