Cold, Windy Weather For The Region

LANCASTER – Colder air and windy conditions will move through our area according to meteorologist Jeff Nordeen. He says winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, causing the blowing of loose objects, but can cause travel delays and scattered power outages. Temperatures will also feel colder. Temperatures will rebound in much of the Northeast from Friday to Saturday which will be welcome news for those planning holiday shopping or other outdoor activities.