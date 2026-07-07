COLA Formula Change Proposed

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Steve Mentzer has introduced legislation to ensure that the annual cost-of-living increase extended to public officials in PA does not exceed the annual increase granted to Social Security retirees. Mentzer, who is Republican Chairman of the PA House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee, says our constituents, especially our senior citizens, continue to face rising costs and ongoing inflation. It is only appropriate that PA’s public officials rely on a calculation that ensures annual cost-of-living increases do not exceed the adjustment provided to Social Security beneficiaries. His House Bill 2687 has been referred to the House State Government Committee for consideration.