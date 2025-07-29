Code Red Alert For Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition has issued a Code Red alert for today at 1 p.m. through tomorrow at 5 p.m. due to the dangerously high temperatures.

Cooling centers are available at

Anchor Lancaster, 308 E. King St., Lancaster from 10:30 a.m – 4 p.m.

ECHOS, 105 E. Washington St., Elizabethtown from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m

Columbia Dream Center, 360 Locust St. Columbia from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise from 9 a.m – 4:30 p.m

Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 14 S. Church St., Quarryville from 1 p.m.– 4 p.m

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, 70 S. Poplar St. Elizabethtown on Wed. 8:30 a.m – 6 p.m

ECHOS Enrichment Center, 105 E. Washington St. Elizabethtown from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Lancaster County Food Hub, 812 N. Queen St. Lancaster on Wednesday 1p.m.- 4 p.m.

Water Stations are available at

Union Community Care at 802 New Holland Avenue, 625 S. Duke Street, and 304 N. Water Street, Lancaster

Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster

Hub450 at 450 N. Prince Street, Lancaster from today and tomorrow 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.