Code Orange Day Today

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for today in the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all. On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.