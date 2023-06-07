Code Orange Air Quality Alert Today

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert today for our region. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or being outdoors. Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to drift south into PA through today.