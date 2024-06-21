Code Orange Air Quality Alert Day As Heat Wave Continues

HARRISBURG – As the heat wave continues, the PA Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for today. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or being outdoors. Through this weekend, it will feel over 100 degrees as the lack of rain and uptick in humidity continue, providing even more discomfort for anyone participating in outdoor activities. A link to area cooling centers can be found by clicking on the banners below.

