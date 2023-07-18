Code Orange Air Quality Action Day For The Region

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for today. It covers most of our region including the counties of Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, and York. Continued smoke from wildfires is expected to impact PA air quality throughout the day. On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.