Code Orange Air Quality Action Day For PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection has declared a statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter today. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to impact PA air quality throughout the day and will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range today. On an hourly basis, a number of locations may see a rise in concentrations that are at levels in the lower end of the Code Red or Unhealthy range for several hours. Fine particulate matter comes in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials along with avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.