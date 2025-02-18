Code Blue Alert For Lancaster/Lebanon Counties

LANCASTER – With colder temperatures in the forecast this week, Lancaster & Lebanon Counties have issued a Code Blue Alert. The Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition called for a Code Blue Alert now through noon Saturday, Feb. 22. If someone you know in Lancaster County has the need for shelter, the Anchor Lancaster Day Center will continue at Tenfold garage, Monday through Friday. Doors open at 10:30 a.m and close at 4:00 p.m. Those seeking an overnight stay at Tenfold’s Code Blue Shelter can enter at 6:30 p.m. and stay until 8:00 a.m. the following morning. Contact 211 should you need assistance and information on locations for Warming Centers. A Code Blue Alert was issued by the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services to begin today at 8 a.m. through 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Persons who need accommodations can contact Lebanon County Community Action Partnership at 220 E. Lehman Street at 717-273-9328 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. For all other hours, contact Lebanon County Crisis Intervention at 209 Hathaway Park. Their phone number is 717-274-3363.