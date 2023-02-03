Co-Chairs Announced For Bipartisan Hunger Caucus

HARRISBURG – Republican Beaver County Sen. Elder Vogel and Democrat Allegheny County Rep. Emily Kinkead will serve as co-chairs of the bicameral, bipartisan Legislative Hunger Caucus for the 2023-2024 legislative session. The Hunger Caucus was founded in 2008 by former Lancaster County Sen. Mike Brubaker with the goal of educating legislators on food insecurity issues, improving access to nutrition programs, and combating hunger across the state. In 2010, the Hunger Caucus established the Capitol Hunger Garden, located on the grounds of the State Capitol, which serves as a valuable teaching tool and a volunteer-driven source of fresh produce more than a decade later. Additionally, the Hunger Caucus has worked to support the annual Capitol All-Stars charity legislative softball game, which raises money for the benefit of the Commonwealth’s charitable food network.