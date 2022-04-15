Click To Cancel Bill Impacts Subscriptions

HARRISBURG – Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi introduced legislation that would require service providers to provide notification before each automatic renewal of a service, to be transparent about renewal terms, and to allow consumers to cancel subscription services exclusively online if they initially subscribed over the internet. House Bill 2511, referred as the “Click to Cancel” bill, amends the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act to make consumers aware of their active subscriptions and their renewal terms and empower them to easily cancel their subscriptions. The bill, which has received bipartisan support, has been referred to the PA House Consumer Affairs Committee.