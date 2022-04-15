Police Identify Driver Striking PennDOT Worker

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Cumberland County authorities say they have identified the driver of a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup who intentionally hit a PennDOT worker. On Wednesday, April 13 at 10:50 a.m. the pickup was involved in a hit and run incident on Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Drive. The PennDOT employee suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. In conjunction with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Silver Spring Township Police are conducting an investigation. Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident are asked to contact Silver Spring Township Police at 717-238-9676.