“Click It Or Ticket” Campaign To Begin

HARRISBURG – Many local law enforcement agencies will be participating in a national “Click It or Ticket” campaign from November 10 – 30. During the period, police will be conducting high visibility enforcement to ensure motorists and their passengers are wearing their seat belts. The goal is to reduce unbelted injuries and deaths on PA highways through coordinated enforcement using Traffic Enforcement Zones and Roving Patrols. Traffic Enforcement Zones combine stationary enforcement and checkpoint tactics on roads with high numbers of unbuckled crashes. Citations will be issued to motorists who are caught unbuckled or transporting unrestrained children. According to PennDOT data, in 2024 there were 10,569 crashes in PA where at least one occupant was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 311 fatalities. In PA, drivers and passengers 18 years and older are required to wear a seat belt when behind the wheel or in the front passenger seat. If you are a driver 18 or older and police pull you over for another violation, you’ll receive a second ticket if you or your front-seat passengers aren’t wearing seat belts. PA’s Primary Seat Belt Law requires drivers and passengers under 18 years old to buckle up anywhere in the vehicle. Also, drivers under 18 may not operate a vehicle where the number of passengers exceed the number of available seat belts.