Cleanup Continues In Lancaster County’s Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY – Manheim Township, Lancaster County, was an area hit very hard by the weekend storms. As of 10 p.m. last night, officials there say 32 state and township owned roadways are blocked by downed trees and/or wires. Most closures are still awaiting PPL action to clear downed wires before trees can be cut and removed in order to open the roadway. Several intersections throughout Manheim Township continue to have traffic signals that are not functioning and are dark. Per the motor vehicle code, a signalized intersection that is out should be treated as a four way stop sign and all motorists need to stop before proceeding. Several areas of the township saw power restored late yesterday. The Manheim Township Municipal Office continues to be without power and will remain closed today. The Township has also been made aware that Calvary Church on Landis Valley Road is providing air-conditioned space, along with restrooms, device charging, and Wi-Fi in the lobby area of the church between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. today and tomorrow to anyone needing these services.