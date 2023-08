Clean Up After Severe Storms Hit Region

LANCASTER – The region is cleaning up after strong storms moved through our region yesterday. Areas of southern Lancaster County, southern York County, and northern Maryland suffered downed trees and power lines, roofs blown off, and other storm related damage. PPL reports that over 1,000 customers in southern Lancaster County are still without electricity this morning as crews are out working to restore power. Good news is today’s weather will be sunny, dry, and less humid.