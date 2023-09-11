Clean Shaven Chester County Prison Escapee Remains Free

PHOENIXVILLE – Authorities say an escaped Chester County Prison inmate who has eluded capture since Aug. 31 has slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance, and stole a dairy delivery van, abandoning it miles away. Lt. Col. George Bivens said Sunday that 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante stole the van Saturday night and then sought help from people he knew in East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville. He later abandoned the van. Cavalcante was sentenced to prison after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the PSP Tipline at 717-562-2987. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.