Classic Recipes For The Cup

HERSHEY (AP) – The Hershey Company says it will use classic recipes for all Reese’s products starting next year. The change comes after the grandson of Reese’s founder criticized the company for shifting to cheaper ingredients. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups have always been made with real milk chocolate or dark chocolate and peanut butter. But a portion of Hershey’s and Reese’s products, like mini Easter eggs, are now made with a coating that contains less chocolate. High cocoa prices also have led Hershey and other manufacturers to experiment with using less chocolate in recent years. Hershey said that in 2027, it will shift those products to “their classic milk chocolate and dark chocolate recipes.” It will also be transitioning to natural colors in its sweets next year.