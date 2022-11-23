City Of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million In American Rescue Plan Funds To Create & Preserve Affordable Housing

LANCASTER – Yesterday, the Lancaster City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in nine organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation. “This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs. While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating,” said Mayor Danene Sorace. The allocations went to: Chestnut Housing Corporation, Community Basics, Inc., Lancaster City Housing Authority, Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, Partners with Purpose, SACA Development Corporation, SDL DEVCO, LLC, Tenfold and YWCA Lancaster.