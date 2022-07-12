“Christine’s Law” Measure Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – Drivers would be required to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy winter storms under Senate Bill 1094, which was signed into law by Gov. Wolf. Named “Christine’s Law,” the proposal would prevent tragedies like the one that befell Christine Lambert of Lehigh County on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield. “Christine’s Law” would be give police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard. The new law takes effect in 60 days meaning snow and ice removal would be required for the upcoming winter.