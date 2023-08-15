Christian Outreach To Devastated Hawaii

BOONE, NC – Samaritan’s Purse has teams on the ground in Hawaii spearheading relief efforts following deadly wildfires that swept through Maui. Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains are also on the island to provide emotional support and spiritual comfort to residents reeling in the wake of so much loss. As soon as affected areas are accessible, volunteer teams will be helping homeowners in some of the most devastated communities sift through the ashes in search of valuables, photos, and mementos. In the coming days, they also plan to send tons of relief supplies to the island via their DC-8 aircraft. Samaritan’s Purse is working with local church partners and emergency management to help in the catastrophic loss. You can make a financial contribution to Samaritan’s Purse for their relief effort in Hawaii by clicking on the photo below.