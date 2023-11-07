Choices For PA Superior Court Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Two Republicans and two Democrats are running for a pair of open seats on PA’s Superior Court. On the Republican ticket is Harry Smail, a Westmoreland County judge, and Maria Battista, a Clarion County lawyer and a former county prosecutor. The Democrats have Jill Beck, a Pittsburgh lawyer in private practice and Timika Lane, a Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge. The 15-member court hears appeals of civil and criminal cases from county courts. The two seats are open because one Republican judge retired and another Republican judge will reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 this year. The court currently has seven members elected as Republicans and seven elected as Democrats.