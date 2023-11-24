Child’s Death At Lancaster County Campground Ruled Accidental

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has concluded that the October 20, 2023 death of a 3-year-old boy at the Tucquan Park Family Campground in Martic Township was an accident. Authorities say during the process of setting up the camper, the father of the 3-year-old retrieved a phone charger from his truck so they could listen to music outside the camper. At the same time, the father retrieved his holstered 9mm firearm to safely store it in the bedroom area of the camper. The father then entered the camper and plugged in the charger and phone. The mother was cooking inside the camper and on her phone. The father realized the outside speakers were not working and placed the holstered firearm on a dining room table so he could turn on the outside speakers by pushing a button, which was located on the opposing wall. As the father pushed the button, he heard a “pop.” The child was reportedly running around the inside of the camper at the time the incident happened. The gun was found next to the child outside of the holster. The child died at the scene. The firearm was legally owned and there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol found. The names of those involved will not be released as no criminal charges are being filed.