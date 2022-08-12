Children Hit By Gunfire In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities say two children were hit by gunfire yesterday at 11:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street. Upon arrival, officers found that someone fired multiple rounds into the home from the street. A 4-year-old and 6-year-old were hit. Both received serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for their wounds. It is believed this was a targeted attack and the two victims who were shot were not the intended target. Swatara Township Police are interviewing adult witnesses who were home at the time of the shooting. They are asking that anyone who has a camera in the area of the incident to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Detective Corkle at 717-564-2550.