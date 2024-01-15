Child Taken In Lancaster County Found Safe

EPHRATA – A missing child taken in Lancaster County has been located. On Saturday, January 13 around 2:46 p.m., Ephrata Police reported that 4-year-old was taken from a residence in the 500 block of East Main Street. After a court order granted custody and care of the child to extended family, the child’s biological father, 32-year-old Dennis Harris Jr, of Sicklerville, NJ, took the child and fled. An arrest warrant was obtained for Harris and after an extensive search and help from New Jersey authorities, the child was located safe and unharmed in Camden, New Jersey, and returned. Harris was also found and taken into custody where he awaits extradition back to PA.