Child Struck In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – An investigation is underway as to how a child was struck along a Lancaster County road. Around 10:55 p.m. on November 16th, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a pedestrian accident. A preliminary investigation found that a 3-year-old boy was hit by an eastbound car. It is believed that the child, who lives in the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, entered the road from an adjacent driveway. The vehicle was operated by a 65-year-old Conestoga woman. The driver immediately stopped and called 911 while rendering aid to the boy. The child’s mother arrived immediately after the call. The boy was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Hershey Medical Center. It is not yet known why the child was outside or how he got away from a caretaker. The names of the driver and child are not being released at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with additional information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.