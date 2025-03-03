Child Sex Offenders Hit With Lengthy Sentences

LANCASTER – Justice has been served as three child sex offenders have been given lengthy prison sentences. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced that they handed out sentences for Brendon Wenditz, Raul Ramos Jr., and Daniel Work Jr., who all pleaded guilty this week to sexual crimes involving children. Wenditz, of East Donegal Township, was sentenced to 17 to 34 years in state prison on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility. Ramos Jr., of Lancaster Township, was given 10 to 20 years in state prison on 25 offenses including unlawful contact with a minor and statutory sexual assault, among other charges. Work Jr., of Manor Township, was sentenced to 15 years and six months to 31 years in state prison for three counts of sexual abuse of children and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility. District Attorney Heather Adams said in response to the penalties that, “Significant sentences such as these send a strong message that preying on children will not be tolerated.” Outside of the fact that all of these cases involved the sexual exploitation of children, none of the offenses were related.