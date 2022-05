Child Luring Investigation In Dauphin County

HARRISBURG – An attempted child luring incident is under investigation by authorities in Dauphin County. State Police say the incident occurred Sunday, May 8 at about 4 p.m. in the 8100 block of Kelly Drive in West Hanover Township. Police are searching for a suspect described as an Indian or Hispanic male in his 20’s with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.