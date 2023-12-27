Child Loses Life In Christmas Eve Accident

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Chester County child lost their life in a Christmas Eve crash around 8:50 a.m. along the 6000 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County. State Police say an eastbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided into a westbound vehicle. The driver of the eastbound vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Paoli Hospital. Three people in the westbound vehicle were rushed to Lancaster General Hospital where an 11-year-old girl from Cochranville later died of her injuries. Her death was ruled as accidental.