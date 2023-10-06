Child Left In Car Dies In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A 3-year-old child has died after being left in a closed vehicle in Lancaster County. Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the 4300 block of Fairview Road in West Hempfield Township. Upon arrival, police determined that the child was beyond help. Preliminary information provided by witnesses indicated the child was in the vehicle with the doors & windows closed for an undetermined length of time. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the child died of environmental exposure and that the vehicle was parked in direct sunlight with a high temperature of over 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Authorities filed charges against the child’s mother, 32-year-old Emily Weaver, who is being held on charges of third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.