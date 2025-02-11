Child Hurt In Pedestrian Accident

LANCASTER COUNTY – A pedestrian was struck this morning in Lancaster County. At 7:36 a.m. today, police responded to E. Farmersville Road in the Farmersville section of West Earl Township. Upon arrival, officers identified the pedestrian as a young child who had been struck by a truck. EMS personnel provided immediate care on the scene before transporting the child to Lancaster General for treatment. At this time, there is no update on the child’s condition. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any relevant information is urged to contact West Earl Township Police at 717-859-1411.