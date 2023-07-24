Child Found In Lancaster County Road

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County arrested a woman after her 2-year-old child was discovered in the middle of a roadway. On July 6 at approximately 9 a.m., an officer with Susquehanna Regional Police responded to the 300 block of E. Market Street in Marietta for a report of a child in the roadway unattended. It was found that 39-year-old Michelle Hunger, who lived nearby, was the mother of the child. She was found to be sleeping inside at the time of the incident. Hunger was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.