Child Dies In Agricultural Incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, PA – A three-year-old child was killed Friday morning after being struck by the wheels of a horse drawn farm wagon. The child was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident by the Office of the Lancaster County Coroner. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department conducted the on-scene phase of the investigation including scene documentation, image capture and interviews of witnesses and family members. The identification of the next of kin must be completed before there is a further release of any identification of the victim. The NLCRPD anticipates this release of victims identification will be by the Office of the Lancaster County Coroner.