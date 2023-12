Child Dies After Being Struck By Train

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Police are reporting the death of a 15-month-old child in Cumberland County. State Police responded yesterday around 10:04 a.m. to the 400 block of W. Main Street in South Newton Township for a death investigation involving the child being struck by a Norfolk Southern train. The child was rushed to UPMC Carlisle Hospital where they died. The child’s identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing by PSP Carlisle.