Child Death Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – The death of a child in Lancaster County is under investigation. On Sunday, May 5 around 12:08 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to a residence on Wheatland Avenue in East Hempfield Township for a report of a cardiac arrest involving a 3-year-old boy. The child had been found unresponsive in a residential back yard pool. The child had been removed from the pool prior to emergency personnel arriving, and life-saving measures had been initiated on the child, who was then transported to a local hospital. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. A preliminary investigation revealed that the child walked away from his home on Wheatland Avenue unbeknownst to his family, and within a short amount of time had made his way onto a nearby residential property where the pool was located. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.