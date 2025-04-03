Chester County Thief Sentenced

LANCASTER – A Chester County man was sentenced to 14 to 28 years in state prison pleading guilty to a string of thefts and related offenses that took place over a six month period in 2020 and 2021. 41-year-old James Steffy of West Nottingham Township was also sentenced to pay back more than $52,000 in restitution. Steffy pleaded guilty to a slew of theft-related and driving offenses that took place in Lancaster City and Conoy, Rapho, East Lampeter, Manheim, and Pequea Townships. In total, Steffy pleaded guilty to 35 offenses. Steffy stole numerous cars, pickup trucks, trailers, box trucks, ATVs and other vehicles from businesses and commercial garages. Other stolen items included various tools and electronics stolen from inside businesses and vehicles. The string of offenses ended when Steffy crashed a stolen vehicle head-on into another car in the 900 block of Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township. Steffy seriously injured both himself and the driver of the other vehicle.