Chester County School Threat Leads To Arrests

AVONDALE – State Police say two 14-year-olds were charged in a Chester County school threat. On April 16, investigators responded to the Avon Grove Middle School at 257 State Road in London Grove Township for a threat to the school. Notification was made to the school of a threat of violence directed towards students. Police say their investigation found two 14-year-old males were identified as the perpetrators and taken into custody yesterday. Both were charged with terroristic threats, harassment by communication, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.