Chester County Prison Escapee In Police Custody

POTTSTOWN (AP) – Chester County Prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante was captured this morning in C after two weeks on the run. State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said that thermal imaging from aircraft helped to pinpoint a possible location and then ground forces were used to capture him. Bivens said a dog was used to eventually help capture the suspect. Cavalcante was treated for a minor dog bite wound by a medical team. He was taken to PSP Avondale headquarters for further processing and interview. He will then be transferred to a state correctional institution to be housed to serve his life sentence for the death of an ex-girlfriend in 2021. Gov. Josh Shapiro, backed by officers from the state, county, and federal governments, said at a news conference, “Thank God there were no injuries to law enforcement or the public.”