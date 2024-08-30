Chester County Prison Escapee Goes To Court

WEST CHESTER (AP) – A convicted killer is due in court on escape charges, nearly a year after his daring two weeks as a fugitive began. Lawyers say 35-year-old Danilo Cavalcante of Brazil is expected in court today for a potential plea hearing. But defense lawyer Lonny Fish says he can’t comment on whether a deal has been finalized. Security video shows Cavalcante scaling a wall in the Chester County Prison exercise yard, then climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof to escape. He also faces charges for allegedly stealing a farm truck, rifle, food, and clothing while on the run.