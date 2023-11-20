Chester County Prison Escapee Arraigned

CHESTER COUNTY (AP) – A convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison earlier this year and eluded a massive two week search before he was recaptured was arraigned on theft, burglary, and other charges in connection with alleged crimes committed while he was on the run. 34-year-old Danilo Cavalcante said little during a brief hearing where he appeared via video conference. Authorities said that following his Aug. 31 escape from prison, he stole a transit van and burglarized homes, where a rifle and ammunition, clothing, a sleeping bag and other items were stolen. During the hearing, prosecutors consolidated the new charges with the initial escape charge Cavalcante faced after he was captured. A preliminary hearing will be held where more information regarding both sets of charges will be discussed, but a date for that hearing has not been scheduled.