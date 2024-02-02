Chester County Plane Crash Claims School Board President

CHESTER COUNTY – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Chester County claiming the pilot’s life. The crash on Old Wilmington Road in West Caln Township occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The aircraft went down just minutes after taking off from nearby Chester County Airport in Coatesville. It ended up between a home and some trees. No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported on the ground. The Octorara Area School District reported on its website that its school board president, 65-year-old Sam Ganow lost his life in the plane crash. He served the Octorara community as a school board member for 26 years. The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash is under investigation.