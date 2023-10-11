Chester County Prison Guard Arrested For Smuggling

CHESTER COUNTY – The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer for smuggling and distributing illegal substances into the Chester County Prison. 27-year-old Antoine Williams of Philadelphia has been charged with eight felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eight counts of dealing in proceeds of an unlawful activity, and related offenses. District Attorney Deb Ryan said Williams was hired to uphold the law and keep order in the prison, but he completely violated his position of authority. She added her office will hold him accountable for his unlawful actions. A preliminary hearing is set for October 18. Bail was set at $150,000.