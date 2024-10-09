Chester County Deer Poachers Nabbed

HARRISBURG – A nearly two-year investigation by the PA Game Commission led to the filing of 71 charges against three Chester County residents – a father and his two adult sons – accused of poaching dozens of trophy bucks in Chester and Delaware Counties. Charged are 44-year-old Carroll Nelson IV of Downingtown, 70-year-old Carl Nelson III of West Chester, and 40-year-old Mark Nelson of West Chester. All three are facing significant fines, court costs, and restitution. They are also facing extensive hunting license revocation if convicted. The Game Commission began investigating the case after receiving a tip concerning the unlawful taking of large whitetail bucks over a span of years. The charges filed involve deer that were taken out of season, at night, and over the limit of one buck per hunter per year.