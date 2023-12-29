Chester County Crash Claims Life

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Chester County. On Wednesday, December 27 around 10:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of West Baltimore Pike in Penn Township for a one vehicle crash. Police say the driver, 18-year-old Jason Ruszin of West Grove died at the scene from his injuries. A preliminary investigation determined that Ruszin was traveling east in heavy rain when he lost control and exited the roadway striking a concrete wall and a utility pole. The vehicle also caught fire. The roadway was closed for several hours.