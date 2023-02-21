Chester County Accident Claims Bicyclist

CHESTER COUNTY – Chester County authorities are investigating a fatal crash where a bicyclist was struck and killed by a police vehicle in West Goshen Township on Sunday, February 19. Around 10:16 a.m., police discovered that the collision occurred when a Westtown-East Goshen Police Department vehicle struck a bicyclist traveling north on South High Street in the area of the Route 202 overpass. 75-year-old Michael Ghione of West Chester was identified as the bicyclist who died at the scene. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said, “This was a heartbreaking incident resulting in a tragic death. We are conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation of the crash. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.